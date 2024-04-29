Mount Washington road to close for landslide remediation project

PITTSBURGH — Starting on Monday, April 29, a road closure in the City of Pittsburgh will take place to allow work on the Climate Resilience Mitigation Project, also called the Mount Washington Landslide Remediation Project.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be closed on William Street between Arlington Avenue and Cola Street beginning at 7 a.m.

Beginning on May 6, a temporary road will be built between Lava Street and Cola Street to provide access to Cola Street.

The closure will allow Allison Park Contractors to begin work on installing new roadway drainage, repairing the roadway and installing new retaining walls, along with other miscellaneous work.

The project is scheduled to be completed by December 2024.

Recently, there have been several locations on Mount Washington where hillside instability has spilled debris onto roadways and walking paths, according to city officials. The three locations identified as areas that would most benefit from the remediation project are Greenleaf Street, Reese Street and William Street.

This project focuses on stabilizing parts of the northern and western slopes of Mount Washington with retaining walls and geotechnical installations to protect homes and roadways, officials said. The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is leading the effort with the support from FEMA and PEMA to secure the hillsides of Mount Washington to minimize the probability of landslides.

