Movie production on Sixteenth Street Bridge will impact PRT route

PITTSBURGH — A PRT bus route will be detoured next week due to filming for a movie on the Sixteenth Street Bridge.

The 54-North Side-Oakland-South Side bus route will be temporarily detoured at several times starting Saturday through Tuesday.

The detour will take riders over the Ninth Street Bridge. It is expected to be in place:

Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily

Thursday, July 3 through Friday, July 4 from 2 p.m. - 9 a.m.

Monday, July 7 through Tuesday, July 8 from 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.

PRT said no bus stops will be missed but they encourage drivers to allow for additional travel times.

