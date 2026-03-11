Mt. Lebanon recreation center receives $850K in funding for improvements

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Mount Lebanon is getting nearly $1 million to upgrade its recreation center.

State and federal officials presented an $850,000 check for the Lebo Rec Center on Cedar Blvd on Wednesday.

The money will go toward making the building more accessible to everyone in the community.

“Mount Lebanon made a very strong case and did the work to put me in a position, and I’m sure my state counterparts would say the same, to get that funding,” Congressman Chris Deluzio said.

Officials said they plan to add an elevator and a master stairwell.

“Getting this first and second level connected, so that more folks who are coming to enjoy this rink can enjoy the rest of this space,” Deluzio said.

Plans for the project are still being finalized.

