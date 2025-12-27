Person hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash that closed part of McKnight Road in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on McKnight Road.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the 4600 block of McKnight Road at 5:17 p.m.

The spokesperson says one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

All southbound lanes of McKnight Road were temporarily closed between the Millvale/West View exit and West View Avenue due to the crash.

The road has since reopened.

