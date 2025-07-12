Multiple animals rescued from harmful conditions in Allegheny County mobile home

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police had to intervene this afternoon when North Fayette homeowners grew upset as volunteers removed more than a dozen cats from their mobile home. Channel 11 was there as they carried the small animals out of the home.

“None of them are getting fed. There is cat urine and feces everywhere,” said Brianna Allison, volunteer at Kitty Co. Cat Rescue.

The trailer home was covered in cat hair, while dirty dishes overflowed in the kitchen. Debris and feces littered the floors.

“There is mold piled up on top of everything. There is no food, no water, nothing,” Allison said.

Living among the filth were more than two dozen cats, a dog and a couple.

“The smell is very bad. I mean you can smell it from the driveway,” said Brian Murphy.

A friend of the couple, Murphy said the home wasn’t always like this.

“The trailer was nice. They had two cats, one dog. Everything was normal,” Murphy said.

But in 2022, things began to change. According to neighbors, the couple began hoarding cats and refused to accept help.

That’s when Murphy decided he’d had enough. Taking to Facebook, he pleaded for authorities to intervene and help.

This afternoon, help arrived: cars full of volunteers.

“There’s six cats in one car. There is 15 to 14 cats in another car. They had to rush two kittens to the emergency vet. It was really bad,” Allison said.

Volunteers from Kitty Co. Cat Rescue removed 18 cats, five of which were pregnant. The dog was taken to a nearby animal hospital for a skin infection.

But before they could complete their rescue, the homeowners became agitated, police were called and they safely continued removing the cats.

Murphy told us he was reluctant to make the post, but knew that his friends needed the help, whether they were ready to admit it or not.

