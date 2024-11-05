Multiple Butler County voters utilize early voting drive-thru service ahead of Election Day

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 saw a lot of people voting early at the Bureau of Elections in Butler County. They used a drive-thru service so voters could drive up and drop off their mail-in ballots.

With Election Day on Tuesday, Channel 11 saw several voters on both sides driving up and dropping off their mail-in ballots.

There has been an uptick in mail-in ballots here in Butler County. Jim Hulings, the chair for the county’s Republican Party says there was a change in strategy this time around to vote early.

“You have to do what the opposition is doing so that’s what the Republicans did this year I think they were smart to do that I think we will see a good result,” Hulings said.

He said former President Donald Trump has strong support in Butler County, where the first assassination attempt occurred.

“This was always Trump country from 2016 and on,” Hulings said.

Catherine Lalonde, the chair for the Democratic Party tells Channel 11 there is a focus on Butler County because it’s one of the fastest-growing counties in an important swing state.

“There is a lot of motivation no matter who you are so I think the polls will be busy,” Lalonde said.

She hopes the Democratic votes can help statewide in both the state races and the presidential race for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Bureau of Elections in Butler expects the votes to be counted Tuesday night and both sides trust that every vote will be valid.

Both committee leaders say they hope everything remains calm after the election.

