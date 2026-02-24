Multiple people injured in crash on I-79 in Washington County

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people were injured in a crash on I-79 in Washington County on Monday.
Washington County emergency dispatchers said crews were called to I-79 Southbound between the Southpointe and Canonsburg exits at 6:18 p.m.
Two people were taken to a hospital from the scene of the crash.
At least three vehicles were involved.
A lane restriction is in place near Exit 45 (Canonsburg).
Investigators said a tractor-trailer is also disabled in that area. It was not involved in the crash, but is impacting traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group