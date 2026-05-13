Multiple Pittsburgh roads to close for ‘Rush to Crush Cancer’ bike ride this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Roads will be closed across multiple Pittsburgh neighborhoods on Sunday for the fourth annual PNC Presents Rush to Crush Cancer bike ride.

More than 600 cyclists are expected to participate, raising over $1 million for the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, according to organizer P3R.

Courses include 8-mile and 15-mile options that start on Blaire Street in Hazelwood Green, as well as 30-mile and 60-mile courses that start at Central Elementary School in Hampton Township. All courses will finish on South Water Street near South Short Riverfront Park.

Road closures for the 8-mile and 15-mile rides will be in effect from roughly 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

These roads will be impacted across Hazelwood, Downtown, the North Shore, the North Side and the South Side:

Second Avenue

Grant Street

Liberty Avenue

River Avenue

East General Robinson Street

Sandusky Street

Allegheny Commons

Federal Street

Fifth Avenue

East Station Square Drive

South Water Street

The Andy Warhol Bridge and 31st Street Bridge will close temporarily during the event.

Although the 30-mile and 60-mile rides won’t need road closures, drivers are still encouraged to be alert for cyclists.

Parking will not be allowed along the 15-mile course starting at 4 a.m. on Sunday. Residents and businesses along the course are told to plan ahead and give themselves extra travel time.

Click here for more information about the event.

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