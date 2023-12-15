Local

Multiple reports of gun violence in Indiana Borough have ‘no evidence’ of being truthful, police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Indiana County Map Indiana County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

INDIANA BOROUGH, Pa. — Indiana Borough police are investigating several reports of gun violence in the area.

According to the Indiana Borough Police Department, there was at least one report of gun violence within the borough.

Police said that at this time, there is no evidence that the reporting was truthful. They have responded to multiple locations based on information from 911 and have not validated that there has been gun violence in the borough.

Indiana Borough police said this is an active investigation that has the attention of Indiana County law enforcement.

If anyone has observed suspicious activity within Indiana Borough, they are asked to contact 911 immediately.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • UPMC will soon require face masks again in all facilities due to rising COVID, RSV, flu cases
  • Allegheny County councilmember Bethany Hallam accused of violating ethics code
  • Waitress receives ‘life-changing’ tip at Pittsburgh-area restaurant, shares with entire staff
  • VIDEO: Parent contacts Channel 11, City of Pittsburgh about safety concern at new playground
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read