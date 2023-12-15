Multiple reports of gun violence in Indiana Borough have ‘no evidence’ of being truthful, police say

INDIANA BOROUGH, Pa. — Indiana Borough police are investigating several reports of gun violence in the area.

According to the Indiana Borough Police Department, there was at least one report of gun violence within the borough.

Police said that at this time, there is no evidence that the reporting was truthful. They have responded to multiple locations based on information from 911 and have not validated that there has been gun violence in the borough.

Indiana Borough police said this is an active investigation that has the attention of Indiana County law enforcement.

If anyone has observed suspicious activity within Indiana Borough, they are asked to contact 911 immediately.

INDIANA COUNTY: Sharing a message from the Indiana Borough Police Department. pic.twitter.com/CZWitrW9EO — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) December 15, 2023

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group