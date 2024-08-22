Multiple T stations along the Blue Line to close over next several weekends

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced the closure of multiple T stations along the Blue Line over the next several weekends for maintenance work.

The closures will take place from 8 p.m. each Friday until the start of service on Monday unless otherwise noted in the list below. On Thursdays preceding the closure, riders will only be able to board and disembark from the first car of two-car trains.

The schedule for station closures will be:

Boggs Station : Closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, until the start of service on Monday, Aug.26. Riders should instead use Bon Air or South Hills Junction.

: Closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, until the start of service on Monday, Aug.26. Riders should instead use Bon Air or South Hills Junction. Denise Station : Closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, until the start of service on Monday, Sept. 9. Riders should instead use Bon Air or South Bank.

: Closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, until the start of service on Monday, Sept. 9. Riders should instead use Bon Air or South Bank. Memorial Hall Station : Closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, until the start of service on Monday, Sept. 16. Riders should instead use Willow or Killarney.

: Closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, until the start of service on Monday, Sept. 16. Riders should instead use Willow or Killarney. Overbrook Junction : The inbound platform will be closed from 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 to the start of service on Monday, Sept. 30. A temporary low-level platform will be constructed, and riders will board and exit rail cars using the temporary platform. Riders who need to use the ramp should instead board Blue Line or Silver Line rail cars at nearby Willow Station. Those who specifically need to use the Red Line should board rail cars at Castle Shannon Station or Washington Junction.

The closures will allow workers to apply an epoxy coating that seals the concrete, preventing water from seeping into the concrete platforms.

No work will be done the weekend of Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 due to the Labor Day holiday.

Similar maintenance is planned for October and possibly November, as well.

For additional information or questions, you can contact PRT Customer Service by calling 412-442-2000, on X (formerly Twitter) @PghTransitCare, or via live chat at www.ridePRT.org.

