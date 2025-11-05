Multiple vehicles damaged in string of vandalism in Beaver County community

DARLINGTON BOROUGH, Pa. — Officials in Darlington Borough are fed up after a recent string of vandalism. Several cars have been hit by bricks over the last several weeks.

“Several windshields have gotten broken out. There were two on my street, and one on Plum Street,” said Borough Council President Terry McKeel.

That was last month. But early Sunday morning, McKeel’s daughter’s car was hit, along with four to five other cars, McKeel said.

In surveillance video from McKeel’s home, you can see a pickup truck coming down her street. A few moments later, you hear the alleged suspects shout “eeny meenie miney moe!” and then a loud bang.

After that bang, you see a brick bouncing in McKeel’s yard.

“My understanding, it’s been bricks every time,” McKeel told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek. “Actually, in the one video, you can see them stop. We unfortunately live across the street from a brickyard. They stopped at the brickyard, grabbed several bricks, and that’s when our daughter’s car got hit.”

The owner of the brickyard tells me his family has never had someone do this in more than 60 years of owning the brickyard.

The borough says the truck believed to be involved is an older Dodge single-cab pickup.

McKeel is urging anyone in Darlington who has had their cars damaged or might have video to call the state police.

Right now, there are no leads on the suspects.

McKeel has a message for them.

“Please come forward. Please do what’s right,” she said. “We’re all good people; none of us deserve this. I hope you understand it’s wrong, you come forward, and you admit your wrongdoing. We’re all very forgiving people, but we would like it taken care of.”

