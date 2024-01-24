Munhall man indicted for possessing over 40 grams of mixture containing fentanyl

MUNHALL, Pa. — A Munhall man is facing charges for violating federal narcotics and gun laws.

According to the Department of Justice, Benjamin Sabo, 35, is accused of possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Officials said Sabo also had a gun and ammunition which he used to further a drug trafficking crime. As a convicted felon, he was prohibited from having a gun or ammunition.

Sabo faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of life in prison, a fine up to $8 million or both.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group