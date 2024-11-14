Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County advising customers to conserve water

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is advising customers to conserve their water because of a recent lack of rain.

The MAWC issued the advisory to customers on all four of its drinking water systems.

Most of western Pennsylvania was put under a drought watch on Nov. 1 which prompted the advisory. On Nov. 7, a statement from the National Weather Service said the drought was impacting the Youghiogheny River.

“The November 10th rain event was needed, but the steadiness of the rain and the extremely dry ground did not provide significant impacts to our sources,” said Mike Kukura, resident manager of MAWC.

The Youghiogheny is the source for two MAWC water plants, about half of its customers.

The MAWC gave the following suggestions on how customers can conserve water:

Eliminate all water use outside the home, like:

• Hosing off surfaces

• Watering lawns or use of irrigation systems

• Washing vehicles

Conservation tips in the home that will reduce your water and wastewater bill include:

• Turn off the faucet while brushing your teeth

• Take shorter showers

• Fill the sink to rinse or wash dishes, rather than running the faucet

