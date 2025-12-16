Murray Avenue Grill in Squirrel Hill closing after nearly 40 years

PITTSBURGH — A long-time Pittsburgh restaurant will be shutting its doors for good at the end of the month after nearly 40 years.

Murrary Avenue Grill’s last day of service will be on Dec. 28.

In a Facebook post, the owners of the restaurant said:

“Since our founding in 1986 it has been our privilege to serve this community and to build lasting relationships with our customers, employees, and neighbors.

“We are profoundly grateful for the trust and loyalty you have shown us throughout the years. Your support has allowed us not only to grow as a business but also to become part of the fabric of this community.

“As we conclude this chapter, we do so with deep appreciation for the countless memories, friendships, and experiences shared over nearly four decades. Though the business is coming to a close, the legacy of these years will remain with us always.

“On behalf of the entire Murray Avenue Grill team, thank you for 39 years of support.”

