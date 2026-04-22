Murrysville Public Library reopens with new upgrades

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Officials cut the ribbon tonight to celebrate the reopening of the Murrysville Public Library.

Dozens of community members came out to celebrate and see the new space.

The new library features two new spaces with new computers, seating, and areas to learn and study.

Library officials tell Channel 11 the goal is to help as many people as they can.

“Our focus was really on creating a space where people could come and use our broadband services. So that includes three quiet study rooms where people can do telehealth appointments, tutoring, studying,” Library Director Kat Neidig said.

Library leaders say they’ll do more work outside this summer to give people a space to use the library’s free Wi-Fi even when it isn’t open.

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