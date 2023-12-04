Museum of Illusions Pittsburgh announces opening date

PITTSBURGH — A mind-bending museum with locations across the world is opening soon in Pittsburgh.

The Museum of Illusions is set to open on Dec. 21 on Pittsburgh’s North Shore.

The museum is a visual experience with over 80 exhibits designed to tease the senses and teach visitors about vision, perception and the human brain. Visitors will experience firsthand how the eyes can trick the mind.

The entire museum and interactive and immersive, with plenty of photo opportunities throughout.

“We wanted to bring the museum to Pittsburgh because this is a city that is built on innovation,” said Museum of Illusions Director of Sales and Marketing Stacy Stec. “This is the first market oft his size we’ve opened in and it’s because of Pittsburghers– they have curiosity, creativity, and passion that’s unmatched. We can’t wait to introduce these exhibits, some of which will be tailored specifically for the Pittsburgh experience.”

Tickets for the museum are already on sale and will be discounted through Dec. 20. Tickets are available online and visitors are encouraged to purchase them in advance.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group