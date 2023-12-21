Museum of Illusions in Pittsburgh opens Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The Museum of Illusions on Pittsburgh’s North Shore will open to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Located at 267 North Shore Drive, the museum will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It will also be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The museum is a visual experience with over 80 exhibits designed to tease the senses and teach visitors about vision, perception and the human brain. Visitors will experience firsthand how the eyes can trick the mind.

The entire experience is interactive and immersive, with plenty of photo opportunities throughout.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at moipittsburgh.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.

