‘My kicking will take care of that:’ Chris Boswell not worried about contract situation

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was seeking a new contract from the Steelers this offseason, but a deal wasn’t reached. Boswell confirmed after his 60-yard game-winning field goal against the New York Jets on Sunday that he’s not worried about his contract situation.

“I’m not worried about that,” Boswell said. “My kicking will take care of that. I just have to show up for every kick and every game and see what happens at the end of the year.”

Boswell was a hold-in for a while at training camp. He admitted that he was never going to sit out for games.

