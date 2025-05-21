NAI Burns Scalo to manage former U-PARC property, now called Irongate, in Harmar

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly nine months after a new owner bought it and gave the former Gulf Oil Research Park in Harmar Township a new name, Irongate has new management.

NAI Burns Scalo announced it has added the more than one million square feet of what is still likely known to many as U-PARC, which stands for the University of Pittsburgh Applied Research Center, to its management portfolio.

The firm started with the assignment at the start of May, a role that includes managing the facility itself as well as its finances as owner Irongate Industrial Center LLC works to reposition the complex, which was originally built in the 1930s by Gulf Oil, once a major Pittsburgh company, comprising underground tunnels and centralized utilities sprawling over 86 acres.

In its announcement, NAI Burns Scalo pledged to “elevate operational standards” for the daily management of Irongate, which enters a new era as a privately owned business park after being owned by the University of Pittsburgh for more than 50 years.

