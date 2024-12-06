NAI Burns Scalo wins contract to broker former Pittsburgh Technical College campus

OAKDALE, Pa. — The Oakdale campus for the now defunct Pittsburgh Technical College is hitting the market.

In a release issued on Wednesday, local commercial real estate firm NAI Burns Scalo announced that it had been selected for a brokerage and property management contract for the property.

The campus, located at 111 McKee Rd., has been vacant since the college’s closure in August.

“We are honored to be chosen to lead this effort,” Brian Walker, president of NAI Burns Scalo, said in a statement. “The Pittsburgh Technical College campus holds a unique place in the region’s history, and this is a tremendous opportunity to reimagine its future. Our goal is to leverage the full potential of the property and create maximum value, reintroducing the property as a sustainable and impactful addition to the community”.

