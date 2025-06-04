Nakama Japanese Steakhouse closes doors after 20 years on South Side

PITTSBURGH — South Side restaurant Nakama Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi has quietly closed its doors.

The hibachi-teppanyaki restaurant has ceased offering its dining services, stopped taking reservations online for further meals, and its phone is no longer operational. Representatives for Nakama did not respond to multiple attempts to contact the business to give a reason for the quiet closing.

A longstanding South Side sensation, Nakama blended entertainment and eating, receiving widespread acclaim from local news outlets and food critics. The restaurant offered a sushi bar, standard bar and hibachi tables where chefs would cook directly in front of guests.

Nakama first opened in 2003, one of the earliest tableside Japanese steakhouses to open in the area before the trend would expand rapidly over the next decade. The restaurant also operated a location in Wexford, which closed last summer, as well as a food truck. It’s unclear if the food truck is still in operation.

