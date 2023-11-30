Local

Napolean Dynamite LIVE! 20th Anniversary Celebration coming to Stage AE

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Napolean Dynamite LIVE! 20th Anniversary Celebration is coming to Stage AE in April.

According to the venue, the event will feature Jon Heder, Jon Gries and Efren Ramirez.

The beloved movie was released 20 years ago, and the event on April 18 will include a full screening.

After the movie screening, cast members Heder, Gries and Ramirez will have a discussion.

The live show is fit for the whole family and tickets will go on sale Friday.

Click here for ticketing information.

