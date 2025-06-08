Nasal, teething swabs recalled for possible contamination

Some nasal and teething swab products were recalled because of possible microbial contamination.

Church & Dwight Co. voluntarily recalled Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, Zicam Nasal All Clear Swabs and Orajel Baby Teething Swabs. The cotton swabs of these products could be contaminated with a fungus.

If used, people could suffer serious and life-threatening blood infections. The risk is highest for children and people with compromised immune systems or underlying medical conditions.

At this time, Church & Dwight says no serious illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who has these products should stop using them immediately. You can get a refund by returning the swabs to the store where they were purchased or by contacting Church & Dwight.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group