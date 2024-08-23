National Aviary holds birthday celebration for 2 of their sloths

PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary held a birthday celebration for Vivien and Wookiee this week, two of their three Linnaeus’s two-toed Sloths.

More than 300 guests attended the celebration at the Tropical Rainforest in the Aviary on Thursday.

Vivien turned 7 on Aug. 21, followed by Wookiee who turned 24 on Aug. 22.

Wookiee enjoyed his custom birthday cake filled with his favorite treats including corn, green beans, hibiscus flowers, nutritious biscuits, an icing made out of sweet potatoes and leafy greens.

National Aviary Sloth Birthday Celebration Wookie eating his cake (Britta Moletz)

Vivien spent her birthday doing what she loves most, napping in a behind-the-scenes habitat and being fed snacks.

“Sloth Birthdays has become such a fun-filled, fan-favorite annual event at the National Aviary,” says Christa Gaus, Senior Manager of Animal Programs. “Guests look forward to celebrating Vivien and Wookiee and learning all about their species. This year in particular, we were very excited to not only celebrate our sloths but to shine a light on other inhabitants of the rainforest, such as the Scarlett Macaw, and educate guests on their important roles in our ecosystem.”

Guests had the opporunity to sign a birthday card, create slot-themed crafts and even sing Happy Birthday to the duo. The Aviary’s third two-toed sloth and “resident artist” Valentino ended the celebration by adding his very own signature to their card.

