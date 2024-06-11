National Aviary introduces new hooded vulture chick

PITTSBURGH — Another egg has hatched at the National Aviary!

On Monday, the aviary introduced its newest chick, who they say is the first hooded vulture to hatch there.

The chick, who hasn’t been named yet, hatched on April 20 to first-time parents Ralf and Opal.

Hooded vultures are a critically endangered species.

The chick will live in a specially designed behind-the-scenes habitat.

