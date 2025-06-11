National Aviary reveals genders of its newest African Penguin chicks

PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary just revealed the genders of its newest African Penguins.

The duo hatched in early February and are the 11th and 12th offspring from parents Bette and Sidney.

Another aviary resident, Red the Scarlet Macaw, helped with the reveal, opening bird safe “candies.” Red found blue in one candy and pink in the other, showing that one chick is a boy and the other is a girl.

Both chicks are currently growing behind the scenes, but are expected to join the colony at Penguin Point later in the summer.

