National Aviary welcomes new chick to Wetlands habitat

PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary recently welcomed a special new addition to its flock.

Aviary officials just announced the hatching of a Roseate Spoonbill chick as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

Currently, the recently fledged chick is white, but as it continues eating a carotenoid-rich diet, its signature pink feathers will start developing.

Aviary officials say Roseate Spoonbills are “indicator species.” Their presence and reproductive success reflect the overall health of wetland ecosystems.

So, every chick hatched as part of the survival plan contributes to the conservation efforts, helping researchers better understand and protect wildlife.

You can try to spot the chick in the aviary’s Wetlands habitat during your next visit.

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