National cyber security agency sends out warning after Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa hacked

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Days after the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa was hacked, a national cyber security agency is sending out a warning to other facilities on how to avoid getting hacked.

“Threat actors just want to disrupt our way of life. That is what they’re after in a lot of cases,” CEO of Echelon Risk & Cyber Dan Desko said.

When Desko heard about the hack on Aliquippa’s Water Authority, he was waiting for the nation’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to weigh in.

“It’s sort of like our cyber watchdog. They send out alerts on a regular basis about critical security issues in the environment,” Desko explained.

The notice is alerting other organizations to take caution — and make sure they double-check their cyber security weaknesses.

We told you earlier this week that Aliquippa’s water authority was hacked by a group called Cyber Avengers.

There wasn’t any impact on the quality of the water or the operations. The agency temporarily flipped everything over to manual operation.

Since then, the hack has served as a reminder to other agencies to make sure their systems are secure.

