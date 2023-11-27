Local

Officials investigating cyberattack on Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Officials are investigating a cyberattack on the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa.

Congressman Chris Deluzio said on his Facebook that his office is in touch with leadership, which is reporting that there was no loss of water service for customers.

Federal officials are also assisting in the investigation, Deluzio said.

“Attacks on our critical infrastructure like water are unacceptable. I intend to push for a full investigation here and accountability for the attackers, and I will continue the important bipartisan work on the House Armed Services Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation (CITI) Subcommittee to shore up America’s defenses,” Deluzio said on Facebook.

