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National Weather Service shares reports of meteor in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
National Weather Service shares reports of meteor in Pittsburgh (NWS Pittsburgh)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — National Weather Service Pittsburgh shared reports of a meteor in western PA Tuesday morning.

According to the NWS Pittsburgh X account, they received reports of a loud boom and a fireball in the sky.

Their satellite data suggested that this was a meteor.

An employee at NWS caught the meteor on camera!

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