National Weather Service shares reports of meteor in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — National Weather Service Pittsburgh shared reports of a meteor in western PA Tuesday morning.

According to the NWS Pittsburgh X account, they received reports of a loud boom and a fireball in the sky.

Their satellite data suggested that this was a meteor.

An employee at NWS caught the meteor on camera!

One of our employees, Jared Rackley, caught this morning's meteor on camera from the Pittsburgh area. pic.twitter.com/2LdqOpChti — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 17, 2026

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