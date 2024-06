Officers are on the scene of an active incident on Linden Street in Natrona Heights.

The Harrison Township Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area due to traffic restrictions.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

A Channel 11 crew is heading to the scene.

Check back with us for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group