NCAA D1 council proposes 30-Day transfer portal windows

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. An NCAA medical committee believes it is time to remove marijuana from the governing body's list of banned drugs. It also thinks drug testing should be limited to performance-enhancing substances. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) (Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — As the transfer portal continues to affect the recruiting scene across college athletics, the NCAA is still looking into ways to amend the transfer process.

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council announced that it has proposed that the transfer portal windows are cut to 30 days total, as opposed to the current windows that last 60 days in total for each sport.

Currently, student-athletes in winter and spring sports have 60 days to enter the portal, beginning the day after NCAA championship selections are made in that respective sport. In fall sports, there is one window that lasts 45 days (beginning the day after championship selection) and there is a second window that lasts 15 days from May 1 to May 15.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

