Nearly 1,000 nurses at Magee-Womens Hospital unionize following 402-305 vote

PITTSBURGH — Nearly 1,000 nurses at Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh have unionized, marking the largest nurse union election in recent Pennsylvania history.

The nurses voted 402 to 305 in favor of joining Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania, according to a release from SEIU.

“My coworkers and I are absolutely overjoyed to finally win a union voice for our patients, our profession and our community,” said Jenna Berry, a registered nurse at the Magee Women’s Cancer Center.

Voting took place on Tuesday and Saturday, with ballots counted late on Saturday.

“I enthusiastically congratulate Magee nurses on winning their union election, and strongly urge UPMC to accept their decision,” said U.S. Congresswoman Summer Lee.

Nurses, elected officials, patients and community members plan to gather Tuesday at Zulema Parklet, across from UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, to celebrate the unionization and urge UPMC to begin contract negotiations.

Around 60 advanced practitioners at Magee, including nurse practitioners and midwives, will vote in a separate union election Sept. 6 and 9.

Magee nurses are the first nurse employees of UPMC to form a union, SEIU’s release says.

