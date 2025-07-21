New Pennsylvania Treasury program allows some unclaimed property to be returned automatically

It sounds too good to be true, but thousands of Pennsylvania residents are getting money from the state, and some of the checks are worth up to $500.

The money is part of a new state program that’s putting money back in your pocket.

Leigh Montgomery got something she never expected in the mail – a check, made out to her. Did she think it was a scam? Absolutely.

To her surprise, the check for $190 was hers to cash. It was unclaimed property returned to her by the state treasury.

“When I got the check, I did recognize that it was someone that I did business with in the past, but I must have lost it or not received it. For some reason, it was missing, and they found me and gave it back,” Montgomery said.

Thanks to a new program called Pennsylvania Money Match, the state is automatically returning unclaimed property worth up to $500.

“In the next couple of weeks, there will be 80,000 letters going out saying, ‘Hey this check is coming be on the lookout for it.’ Then, about 30-40 days later, the check will arrive. It’s your money, so please cash it,” said Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity.

The Pennsylvania Treasury currently has $5 billion in unclaimed property.

That money is from old bank accounts, uncashed paychecks, insurance payments, rebates, and more.

More than 1 in 10 Pennsylvanians has unclaimed property.

Through all of this, Montgomery discovered she has even more unclaimed money waiting for her. She’s thrilled. She got one check so far.

“I think it’s wonderful. It was nice,” Montgomery said about the extra $190 she now has. “I can treat myself to something. Pay a bill. I don’t know. I was happy to get that money.”

Of the $12 million about to be returned, Channel 11 has confirmed that more than $2 million is coming to residents in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

So be on the lookout for those checks, and you can always check the state treasury website to see if there is money waiting for you.

