Nearly 2 dozen municipalities declare state of emergency in Allegheny County amid winter storm

Multiple municipalities in Allegheny County have declared a state of emergency as the region experiences heavy snowfall.

The county currently has 16 disaster declarations, including 20 municipalities, according to Kasey Reigner, Department of Emergency Services public information officer.

Here’s the list of municipalities so far:

Braddock

Castle Shannon

Braddock Hills

Etna

North Braddock

Jefferson Hills

Heidelberg

Scott Township

Pitcairn

Clairton

Tarentum

Penn Hills

Harrison

Reserve

Allegheny Valley: Cheswick, Harmar, Springdale Borough, Springdale Township

Awaiting Verona and Lincoln

All of the declarations have been entered into the county’s Web Emergency Operations Center to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

“This primarily provides them with additional purchasing and emergency options if needed, as well as puts everyone on notice that the municipality is dealing with a potential emergency situation,” Reigner said.

