Nearly 2 dozen shell casings recovered after shots fired in Arlington

PITTSBURGH — Nearly two dozen shell casings were recovered after shots were fired in Arlington late Monday night.

Pittsburgh police said officers were dispatched to Jonquil Way at Fernleaf Street just before midnight for reports of shots fired.

A man who lived in the 2100 block of Brent Street told officers his house had multiple bullet holes, as well as his two parked cars.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

The Mobile Crime Unit recovered 21 shell casings from the scene.

There have been no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group