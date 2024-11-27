Nearly $200K in back wages recovered after Sly Fox Brewing withheld tips, Department of Labor says

PITTSBURGH — The United States Department of Labor recovered nearly $200,000 in back wages, damages and penalties from two Sly Fox Brewing locations after it was determined the restaurants withheld tips.

The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the locations at Point State Park (300 Liberty Avenue) and the Highline (46 S. 4th Street) allowed managers to participate in the restaurant’s tip pool, which is a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“Restaurant workers often make low wages and depend on every dollar earned, including tips, to help support themselves and their families,” said Wage and Hour District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “Restaurant employers must ensure that tipped employees receive their full pay, in compliance with the federal law.”

In total, $84,710 was recovered in owed wages, $84,710 was recovered in liquidated damages and $15,435 was recovered for willful violations of the FLSA.

“This legal action recovers the workers’ hard-earned wages and sends a message to other restaurant employers that violations come at a cost,” said Philadelphia Regional Solicitor of Labor Samantha N. Thomas. “The U.S. Department of Labor is prepared to use every tool available, including litigation, to prevent employers from depriving workers of their wages.”

