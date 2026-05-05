Nearly 30 people were taken to local hospitals during the Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH — The city’s bureau of EMS was all hands on deck during the 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon.

On Tuesday, the bureau said it responded to 39 calls for service during the marathon. Medics took 27 people to local hospitals.

Over 100 EMS worked the marathon weekend.

Pittsburgh said city medics received extra help from Allegheny County Emergency Services and over 20 community agencies, including: Collier Township EMS, Cranberry Township EMS, Eastern Area Prehospital Services, Foxwall EMS, Guardian Angel EMS, McCandless Franklin Park Ambulance Authority, Monroeville EMS, Munhall Area Prehospital Services, Murrysville EMS, Northwest EMS, Plum EMS, Robinson EMS, Ross West View EMS, Rostraver West Newton EMS, Scott Township EMS, Southeast Regional EMS, Valley Ambulance Authority, Butler EMS, Special Medical Response Team Allegheny County Hazardous Materials Medical Response and the UPMC SMART Unit.

The bureau said the 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon was particularly busy for them after just handling the NFL Draft the week before. Medics took 45 people to hospitals during the draft. Click here to read more.

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