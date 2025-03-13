Nearly 300 residents of 2 nuisance Allegheny County properties can get free medical exams this week

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County officials are coming together to help the residents of two nuisance properties.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office and Allegheny Health Network are partnering to provide no-cost medical exams and other health and wellness services to residents of Mon View Heights Apartments in West Mifflin and Palisades Plaza in Rankin.

Additionally, the nearly 300 residents will have access to social workers and referrals for follow-up care, regardless of age or insurance coverage.

AHN’s Primary Care Mobile Clinic will be set up behind the Mon View Heights management office on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Everyone is entitled to safe and decent housing,” DA Zappala said. “Unfortunately, these properties have proven to be anything but. We want to ensure our people are healthy, and if not, that they have the resources to get them there. It’s also a chance to talk to the residents and hear about what changes they’d like to see in their neighborhood.”

