Nearly $450K raised for sarcoma research at annual event

ALLISON PARK, Pa. — There was a powerful show of support at North Park on Saturday morning during an event that brings together people impacted by a rare form of cancer.

Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma, a volunteer-led organization dedicated to funding research, hosted its 16th annual run/walk at the North Park Boathouse, bringing together patients, survivors, families and healthcare professionals.

“It’s a great turnout,” sarcoma survivor Joe Jacko said. “We came last year also; it’s a great turnout. It needs to get bigger. There needs to be more research with this.”

Sarcoma is a rare cancer that develops in bone and connective tissue. Around 15,000 Americans are diagnosed each year, yet Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma says research funding is limited compared to more common cancers.

Jacko’s oncologist spoke about why the research funding is so important.

“Everything we do in the lab. Everything we do to take care of our patients is to increase hope and increase chances that we can cure people as we move forward, and that can’t be done without research,” said Ben Nascev, a medical oncologist at Hillman Cancer Center.

Since its inception in 2011, Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma has donated more than $3 million in research grants to local and regional research partners.

Coming into this walk, the organization hoped to raise $425,000, which would have been the most successful event in its history. That goal was well exceeded; as of Saturday evening, nearly $450,000 was raised for sarcoma research.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group