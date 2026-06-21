Dads compete for ‘red belly badge of honor’ at Sandcastle belly flop contest

PITTSBURGH — Some dads made a big splash at Sandcastle ahead of Father’s Day.

That’s because the waterpark put on a Father’s Day Belly Flop contest on Saturday.

Crowds gathered around the wave pool as dads lined up to compete for the “red belly badge of honor.” Each jump was judged on splash level, style and “overall floppiness of the flop.”

Three dads walked away with prizes, including swag bags, tickets to Sandcastle and even a Blackstone Grill.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group