Nearly $4M in grants awarded to 177 museums, historical organizations across Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has awarded nearly $4 million in grants to 177 museums and historical organizations across 59 counties in Pennsylvania.

These Cultural and Historical Support Grants aim to bolster the general operations of eligible museums and official county historical societies that do not receive funding from other state agencies.

To qualify for these grants, museums must have an annual operating budget exceeding $100,000, excluding capital and in-kind services, and employ at least one full-time professional staff member or an approved equivalent. The grants are distributed based on a formula tied to the organization’s annual operating budget, with awards ranging from a minimum of $4,000 to a maximum of $50,000.

Here are the grants awarded in our area:

Allegheny

Braddocks Battlefield History Center - $6,200

Carnegie Institute - Museum of Natural History - $50,000

Carnegie Institute - Science Center - $50,000

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh - $45,000

Frick Art & Historical Center - $50,000

Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania (DBA Senator John Heinz History Center) - $50,000

Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation - $40,000

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum Trust - $40,000

The Tree of Life – Holocaust Center - $25,000

Armstrong

Armstrong County Historical Museum & Genealogical Society - $9,000

Beaver

Beaver County Historical Research & Landmarks Foundation - $9,000

Butler

Butler County Historical Society - $9,000

Historic Harmony Inc. - $6,200

Fayette

Fayette County Historical Society - $9,000

Western Pennsylvania Conservancy - $50,000

Indiana

Historical & Genealogical Society of Indiana County - $9,000

James M. Stewart Museum Foundation - $6,200

Lawrence

Lawrence County Historical Society - $9,000

Washington

Bradford House Historical Association - $7,500

Historical Society of Western PA Meadowcroft Museum of Rural Life - $25,000

Pennsylvania Trolley Museum - $30,000

Washington County Historical Society, Inc. - $9,000

Westmoreland

Fort Ligonier Association - $30,000

Ligonier Valley Historical Society - $7,500

Westmoreland County Historical Society (DBA West Overton Village) - $25,000

