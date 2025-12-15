Nearly $4M in grants awarded to 177 museums, historical organizations across Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has awarded nearly $4 million in grants to 177 museums and historical organizations across 59 counties in Pennsylvania.
These Cultural and Historical Support Grants aim to bolster the general operations of eligible museums and official county historical societies that do not receive funding from other state agencies.
To qualify for these grants, museums must have an annual operating budget exceeding $100,000, excluding capital and in-kind services, and employ at least one full-time professional staff member or an approved equivalent. The grants are distributed based on a formula tied to the organization’s annual operating budget, with awards ranging from a minimum of $4,000 to a maximum of $50,000.
Here are the grants awarded in our area:
Allegheny
Braddocks Battlefield History Center - $6,200
Carnegie Institute - Museum of Natural History - $50,000
Carnegie Institute - Science Center - $50,000
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh - $45,000
Frick Art & Historical Center - $50,000
Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania (DBA Senator John Heinz History Center) - $50,000
Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation - $40,000
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum Trust - $40,000
The Tree of Life – Holocaust Center - $25,000
Armstrong
Armstrong County Historical Museum & Genealogical Society - $9,000
Beaver
Beaver County Historical Research & Landmarks Foundation - $9,000
Butler
Butler County Historical Society - $9,000
Historic Harmony Inc. - $6,200
Fayette
Fayette County Historical Society - $9,000
Western Pennsylvania Conservancy - $50,000
Indiana
Historical & Genealogical Society of Indiana County - $9,000
James M. Stewart Museum Foundation - $6,200
Lawrence
Lawrence County Historical Society - $9,000
Washington
Bradford House Historical Association - $7,500
Historical Society of Western PA Meadowcroft Museum of Rural Life - $25,000
Pennsylvania Trolley Museum - $30,000
Washington County Historical Society, Inc. - $9,000
Westmoreland
Fort Ligonier Association - $30,000
Ligonier Valley Historical Society - $7,500
Westmoreland County Historical Society (DBA West Overton Village) - $25,000
