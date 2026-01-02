Nearly $500K coming to Monroeville for intersection improvements

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Newly announced state funding will help improve an intersection in Monroeville.

Roughly $498,000 will go toward upgrading traffic signal equipment at the intersection of Monroeville Boulevard, Jamison Lane and Oxford Drive.

Officials say the enhanced intersection will benefit traffic flow and the safety of drivers and pedestrians.

“This intersection sees heavy daily traffic, and keeping it safe and efficient is essential for our community,” state Rep. Brandon Markosek (D-Allegheny) said. “These upgrades will reduce congestion and make travel through Monroeville smoother and safer for everyone.”

The funding comes from PennDOT’s Green Light-Go Program, which focuses on enhancing mobility and improving Pennsylvania’s traffic signal network.

