In need of food assistance? Here are resoures across the Western Pennsylvania region

With the ongoing government shutdown and lapse of SNAP benefits being paid out, people throughout the nation and the Western Pennsylvania region are facing food insecurity.
WPXI has created a list of food pantries and resources that may help community members in need.
Regional
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has a variety of tools to help community members find food — from a food finder tool, grocery deliveries and senior food box programs.
- Click here for a list of food distribution events throughout the region, which are a mix of walk-in and drive-up options.
- Click here to use the food bank’s food finder tool to locate resources near you
- Click here to learn if you’re eligible for the Senior Food Box Program
412 Food Rescue
412 Food Rescue tries to prevent food from going to waste in Southwest Pennsylvania and fight hunger in the community.
- Click here for a list of community resources
- Click here to learn more about food delivery through the 412 Food Rescue app
United Way
The United Way offers a state-wide map of food resources. Click here to find help near you
Click here for their federal shutdown hub, which lists out resources for food and utility/home payments
The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division
The Salvation Army has food pantries and feeding programs throughout our region, providing nutritious meals to anyone in need. Click here to find programs near you.
The Lighthouse Foundation
- Serves Northern Allegheny and Butler Counties
- Weekly food pantry distribution
- First-time visitors must bring a valid ID and a piece of mail with their current address for the registration process
- Food pantry recipients can get 2 food orders each month, besides December, which is only once
Allegheny County
Human Services Center (HSC) Mon Valley
- Monthly drive-up distributions on the second Saturday of each month
- 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- 413 Penn Avenue, Turtle Creek, PA 15145.
Community Human Services
- Weekly distributions of food, including fresh produce, non-perishable items, dairy products and a choice of meat or fish. Halal meats available
- Individuals choose the items they want to take home
- Pet food, hygiene and cleaning items are distributed when available
- Wednesday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Thursday 3-6 p.m.
- 370 Lawn Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (located in the back of the building)
AHN Healthy Food Centers
- Located inside West Penn, Allegheny General, Allegheny Valley, AHN Jefferson, AHN Forbes and AHN Saint Vincent hospitals
- Resource for food-insecure clients and their families
- Provides nutritious meals that align with doctor-recommended dietary guidelines, education on diets, recipie ideas, shopping tips and more.
Rainbow Kitchen Community Services
- Serves Homestead, West Homestead, Munhall, Duquesne, Whitaker and West Mifflin.
- Food pantry by individual scheduled appointments only
- Register for the pantry by calling 412-464-1892
Bridge City Church
- Food pantry distribution on the 3rd Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m.
- 1200 Wolfe Ave, North Braddock, PA 15104
- Serves North Braddock, Braddock Hills, and East Pittsburgh.
- Those who need help can contact the church office at 412-824-1616
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
- Distribution on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 5:30-7 p.m.
McKeesport Alliance Church
- Distribution on the second Friday of every month from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Provide emergency food as needed
- Contact office@mckalliance.org or 412-678-1162 if you are experiencing food insufficiency or wish to volunteer
- 938 Summit St McKeesport
Islamic Center of Pittsburgh
- Food pantry open for walk-ins every 3rd Saturday of each month from 10:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
- To register for a box, click here
Neighborhood Resilience Project
- 2038 Bedford Ave, Pittsburgh Pa
- Offers an emergency food pantry, backpack feeding program and clothing pantry
- Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.
Squirrel Hill Community Food Pantry
- 828 Hazelwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- Monday - Friday: 9 am - 12:15 pm
- Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm.
- Must be in the 15217 zip code and meet income requirements
- Will provide kosher food to kosher homes outside the 15217 zip code
Bread of Life Food Pantry
- Serves Etna and Shaler
- Does not deliver
- 94 Locust Street, Etna, PA 15223
- Click here for food pantry event calendar
Unity Presbyterian Church
Penn Hills Library Community Fridge
North Hills Food Bank
Plum Food Pantry
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish
Lower Valley Cooperative Ministries Community Food Bank
Singing Winds Food Pantry
Catholic Community of Bloomfield
Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh
Allegheny Valley Association of Churches Food Bank
Sharpsburg Food Pantry
Network of Hope Food Pantry
Feeding the Flock Ministries
East End Cooperative Ministry
Millvale Free Fridge
Second Harvest Community Fridge
Forged in Faith Food Bank
Union Baptist Church
Rankin Christian Center
Swissvale Community Food Pantry
Greater Valley Community Services
Fishes and Loaves Cooperative Ministries
St. John XXIII Parish
St. Paul Cathedral Parish - St. Rosalia
St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish
Mount Ararat Community Activity Center
Northside Common Ministries
Baldwin Community United Methodist Church
Christ Lutheran Church
North Hills Community Outreach
Armstrong County
Armstrong County Community Action Partnership Food Bank
- Works with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and 16 pantries across the county
- Pantries located in Adrian, Apollo, East Brady, Elderton, Freeport, Ford City, Kittanning, Leechburg, Mayport, McGrann, Parker, Rural Valley, Templeton and Worthington.
- Call 724-548-3408 Option 5 or ext 5764 to get connected with a pantry
- Distributes Senior Boxes and emergency food boxes
Beaver County
Baden United Methodist Church - We Care Food Cupboard
Families Matter Food Pantry
Butler County
Gleaner’s Food Bank
Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Butler County Food Bank
Southwest Butler Food Cupboard
Fayette County
East End United Community Center
Fayette County Community Action Food Bank
Greene County
Corner Cupboard Food Bank
Indiana County
Indiana County Community Action Program
Chevy Chase Community Center
Lawrence County
People In Need
City Rescue Mission
Holy Redeemer Social Services Food Pantry
Washington County
Community Circle Food Pantry
Greater Washington County Food Bank
The City Mission
LeMoyne Community Center
See more resources in the PDF below, provided by county officials
Westmoreland County
Westmoreland Food Bank
Westmoreland Community Action
Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church Food Pantry
St. Margaret Mary Church Food Pantry
