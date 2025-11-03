Local

In need of food assistance? Here are resoures across the Western Pennsylvania region

By WPXI.com News Staff
With the ongoing government shutdown and lapse of SNAP benefits being paid out, people throughout the nation and the Western Pennsylvania region are facing food insecurity.

WPXI has created a list of food pantries and resources that may help community members in need.

If there’s a resource that should be added to this list, let the newsroom know by emailing desk@wpxi.com

Regional

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has a variety of tools to help community members find food — from a food finder tool, grocery deliveries and senior food box programs.

  • Click here for a list of food distribution events throughout the region, which are a mix of walk-in and drive-up options.
  • Click here to use the food bank’s food finder tool to locate resources near you
  • Click here to learn if you’re eligible for the Senior Food Box Program

412 Food Rescue

412 Food Rescue tries to prevent food from going to waste in Southwest Pennsylvania and fight hunger in the community.

  • Click here for a list of community resources
  • Click here to learn more about food delivery through the 412 Food Rescue app

United Way

The United Way offers a state-wide map of food resources. Click here to find help near you

Click here for their federal shutdown hub, which lists out resources for food and utility/home payments

The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division

The Salvation Army has food pantries and feeding programs throughout our region, providing nutritious meals to anyone in need. Click here to find programs near you.

The Lighthouse Foundation

  • Serves Northern Allegheny and Butler Counties
  • Weekly food pantry distribution
  • First-time visitors must bring a valid ID and a piece of mail with their current address for the registration process
  • Food pantry recipients can get 2 food orders each month, besides December, which is only once

Allegheny County

Human Services Center (HSC) Mon Valley

  • Monthly drive-up distributions on the second Saturday of each month
  • 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • 413 Penn Avenue, Turtle Creek, PA 15145.

Community Human Services

  • Weekly distributions of food, including fresh produce, non-perishable items, dairy products and a choice of meat or fish. Halal meats available
  • Individuals choose the items they want to take home
  • Pet food, hygiene and cleaning items are distributed when available
  • Wednesday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Thursday 3-6 p.m.
  • 370 Lawn Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (located in the back of the building)

AHN Healthy Food Centers

  • Located inside West Penn, Allegheny General, Allegheny Valley, AHN Jefferson, AHN Forbes and AHN Saint Vincent hospitals
  • Resource for food-insecure clients and their families
  • Provides nutritious meals that align with doctor-recommended dietary guidelines, education on diets, recipie ideas, shopping tips and more.

Rainbow Kitchen Community Services

  • Serves Homestead, West Homestead, Munhall, Duquesne, Whitaker and West Mifflin.
  • Food pantry by individual scheduled appointments only
  • Register for the pantry by calling 412-464-1892

Bridge City Church

  • Food pantry distribution on the 3rd Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m.
  • 1200 Wolfe Ave, North Braddock, PA 15104
  • Serves North Braddock, Braddock Hills, and East Pittsburgh.
  • Those who need help can contact the church office at 412-824-1616

St. Andrew Lutheran Church

  • Distribution on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 5:30-7 p.m.

McKeesport Alliance Church

  • Distribution on the second Friday of every month from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Provide emergency food as needed
  • Contact office@mckalliance.org or 412-678-1162 if you are experiencing food insufficiency or wish to volunteer
  • 938 Summit St McKeesport

Islamic Center of Pittsburgh

  • Food pantry open for walk-ins every 3rd Saturday of each month from 10:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
  • To register for a box, click here

Neighborhood Resilience Project

  • 2038 Bedford Ave, Pittsburgh Pa
  • Offers an emergency food pantry, backpack feeding program and clothing pantry
  • Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Squirrel Hill Community Food Pantry

  • 828 Hazelwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
  • Monday - Friday: 9 am - 12:15 pm
  • Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm.
  • Must be in the 15217 zip code and meet income requirements
  • Will provide kosher food to kosher homes outside the 15217 zip code

Bread of Life Food Pantry

  • Serves Etna and Shaler
  • Does not deliver
  • 94 Locust Street, Etna, PA 15223
  • Click here for food pantry event calendar

Unity Presbyterian Church

Penn Hills Library Community Fridge

North Hills Food Bank

Plum Food Pantry

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish

Lower Valley Cooperative Ministries Community Food Bank

Singing Winds Food Pantry

Catholic Community of Bloomfield

Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh

Allegheny Valley Association of Churches Food Bank

Sharpsburg Food Pantry

Network of Hope Food Pantry

Feeding the Flock Ministries

East End Cooperative Ministry

Millvale Free Fridge

Second Harvest Community Fridge

Forged in Faith Food Bank

Union Baptist Church

Rankin Christian Center

Swissvale Community Food Pantry

Greater Valley Community Services

Fishes and Loaves Cooperative Ministries

St. John XXIII Parish

St. Paul Cathedral Parish - St. Rosalia

St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish

Mount Ararat Community Activity Center

Northside Common Ministries

Baldwin Community United Methodist Church

Christ Lutheran Church

North Hills Community Outreach

Armstrong County

Armstrong County Community Action Partnership Food Bank

  • Works with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and 16 pantries across the county
  • Pantries located in Adrian, Apollo, East Brady, Elderton, Freeport, Ford City, Kittanning, Leechburg, Mayport, McGrann, Parker, Rural Valley, Templeton and Worthington.
  • Call 724-548-3408 Option 5 or ext 5764 to get connected with a pantry
  • Distributes Senior Boxes and emergency food boxes

Beaver County

Baden United Methodist Church - We Care Food Cupboard

Families Matter Food Pantry

Butler County

Gleaner’s Food Bank

Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Butler County Food Bank

Southwest Butler Food Cupboard

Fayette County

East End United Community Center

Fayette County Community Action Food Bank

Greene County

Corner Cupboard Food Bank

Indiana County

Indiana County Community Action Program

Chevy Chase Community Center

Lawrence County

People In Need

City Rescue Mission

Holy Redeemer Social Services Food Pantry

Washington County

Community Circle Food Pantry

Greater Washington County Food Bank

The City Mission

LeMoyne Community Center

See more resources in the PDF below, provided by county officials

Westmoreland County

Westmoreland Food Bank

Westmoreland Community Action

Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church Food Pantry

St. Margaret Mary Church Food Pantry

