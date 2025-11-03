In need of food assistance? Here are resoures across the Western Pennsylvania region

With the ongoing government shutdown and lapse of SNAP benefits being paid out, people throughout the nation and the Western Pennsylvania region are facing food insecurity.

WPXI has created a list of food pantries and resources that may help community members in need.

If there’s a resource that should be added to this list, let the newsroom know by emailing desk@wpxi.com

Regional

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has a variety of tools to help community members find food — from a food finder tool, grocery deliveries and senior food box programs.

Click here for a list of food distribution events throughout the region, which are a mix of walk-in and drive-up options.

Click here to use the food bank’s food finder tool to locate resources near you

Click here to learn if you’re eligible for the Senior Food Box Program

412 Food Rescue tries to prevent food from going to waste in Southwest Pennsylvania and fight hunger in the community.

Click here for a list of community resources

Click here to learn more about food delivery through the 412 Food Rescue app

The United Way offers a state-wide map of food resources. Click here to find help near you

Click here for their federal shutdown hub, which lists out resources for food and utility/home payments

The Salvation Army has food pantries and feeding programs throughout our region, providing nutritious meals to anyone in need. Click here to find programs near you.

Serves Northern Allegheny and Butler Counties

Weekly food pantry distribution

First-time visitors must bring a valid ID and a piece of mail with their current address for the registration process

Food pantry recipients can get 2 food orders each month, besides December, which is only once

Allegheny County

Monthly drive-up distributions on the second Saturday of each month

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

413 Penn Avenue, Turtle Creek, PA 15145.

Weekly distributions of food, including fresh produce, non-perishable items, dairy products and a choice of meat or fish. Halal meats available

Individuals choose the items they want to take home

Pet food, hygiene and cleaning items are distributed when available

Wednesday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Thursday 3-6 p.m.

370 Lawn Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (located in the back of the building)

AHN Healthy Food Centers

Located inside West Penn, Allegheny General, Allegheny Valley, AHN Jefferson, AHN Forbes and AHN Saint Vincent hospitals

Resource for food-insecure clients and their families

Provides nutritious meals that align with doctor-recommended dietary guidelines, education on diets, recipie ideas, shopping tips and more.

Serves Homestead, West Homestead, Munhall, Duquesne, Whitaker and West Mifflin.

Food pantry by individual scheduled appointments only

Register for the pantry by calling 412-464-1892

Food pantry distribution on the 3rd Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m.

1200 Wolfe Ave, North Braddock, PA 15104

Serves North Braddock, Braddock Hills, and East Pittsburgh.

Those who need help can contact the church office at 412-824-1616

Distribution on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 5:30-7 p.m.

Distribution on the second Friday of every month from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Provide emergency food as needed

Contact office@mckalliance.org or 412-678-1162 if you are experiencing food insufficiency or wish to volunteer

938 Summit St McKeesport

Food pantry open for walk-ins every 3rd Saturday of each month from 10:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

To register for a box, click here

2038 Bedford Ave, Pittsburgh Pa

Offers an emergency food pantry, backpack feeding program and clothing pantry

Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

828 Hazelwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Monday - Friday: 9 am - 12:15 pm

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm.

Must be in the 15217 zip code and meet income requirements

Will provide kosher food to kosher homes outside the 15217 zip code

Serves Etna and Shaler

Does not deliver

94 Locust Street, Etna, PA 15223

Click here for food pantry event calendar

Armstrong County

Works with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and 16 pantries across the county

Pantries located in Adrian, Apollo, East Brady, Elderton, Freeport, Ford City, Kittanning, Leechburg, Mayport, McGrann, Parker, Rural Valley, Templeton and Worthington.

Call 724-548-3408 Option 5 or ext 5764 to get connected with a pantry

Distributes Senior Boxes and emergency food boxes

Beaver County

Butler County

Fayette County

Greene County

Indiana County

Lawrence County

Washington County

See more resources in the PDF below, provided by county officials

Westmoreland County

