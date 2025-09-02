Neighbors cleaning up after Ellwood City building explosion, ATF and fire marshal investigating 

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Once the sun rose, the damage following an early morning explosion at a building on Mt. Vernon Street was apparent in every direction.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Ellwood City Building Explosion: Brewery destroyed, extensive damage left behind

There is debris, including beams, window frames, chunks of metal and bricks scattered as far as the eye can see.

The Mayor of Ellwood City, Anthony Court, says it’s a miracle nobody was killed.

SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

“It’s a tragedy, a horrific blast took place here in Ellwood City,” Mayor Court tells Channel 11.

Crews raced to that scene just after midnight, in the pitch dark, not knowing what had happened.

A local brewery was destroyed and businesses that share the building are unable to open because the structure is too unstable.

Doug Balin was sweeping up glass in his yard and driveway. He showed us half of a large metal door lock carried into his yard, illustrating the power of the blast that literally carried steel. He says there is also a gym in the building that he uses late at night.

“The time it blew up, I would be in there usually at that time,” Balin tells Channel 11. “I’m just thankful I wasn’t.”

Balin’s home, which is right next door, was untouched, but a garage door blew out from the building and landed on top of his car.

Terry Boots lives a block away. When the sun rose this morning, he found a chunk of concrete at his home.

“There was a tremendous bang,” Boots said. “The house shook. At first, I thought it was lightning. The fact that it would blow a piece of concrete a block away is pretty remarkable.”

The Mayor of Ellwood City says nothing has been ruled out when it comes to the cause.

He says the ATF is investigating along with the State Police Fire Marshal. Right now, the Mayor says there are a couple of possibilities, but nothing is concrete.

“One was a gas leak, the other was a boiler,” Mayor Court added. “Nothing definite, though.”

No injuries were reported from the explosion.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group