Neighbors concerned about increasing violence after deadly shooting in Marshall-Shadeland

PITTSBURGH — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in an alley in Marshall-Shadeland on Wednesday.

Authorities identified the victim as Dashaun Jamaal Awkward, 25, of Wilkinsburg. Police said he was shot multiple times in an alley parallel to California Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said the shooting has heightened concerns about increasing violence in the area.

“We have a lot of activity in the area that’s gotten out of control,” said Daidra Younger.

Younger said neighbors have been organizing and attending meetings to address safety concerns, including contacting city officials, participating in public safety, and zoning meetings.

“We’ve called the city. We’ve organized some committees … to let our needs be known, and our concerns,” she said.

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh City Council President Daniel Lavelle, who represents the district. His office says they are meeting with neighbors on Friday at noon to hear their concerns.

“We just want to invite our neighbors to come out, speak about their issues and concerns,” Lavelle said. “The more people that come out, we are stronger in numbers, and we can clean up our community and make it safer.”

Police said they are reviewing surveillance video from surrounding homes as part of the investigation.

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