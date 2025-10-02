Neighbors disgusted after swastikas painted on signs across Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — Community members tell Channel 11 they are outraged after swastikas were painted on a number of signs in Mount Pleasant and Mount Pleasant Township this week.

The discoveries were made just a day before the Jewish High Holiday of Yom Kippur.

Many of the signs were near the junior/senior high school.

“We know that bad stuff happens, but we just never thought it would happen in our town,” said Ginny Barrick, a member of Transfiguration Church in Mount Pleasant with her husband, Mike.

One of the vandalized signs was in a friend’s yard and advertised a church fundraiser.

“They had to come up way on the lady’s property to do that,” said Mike Barrick, who’s the church president. “I think the sign just happened to be in the wrong place this time.”

That sign was in a yard near the high school.

“It’s a shame that people have to do all these ugly things to get their crazy points across,” said Lois Swiderski, who’s lived near the high school for more than sixty years.

Other signs hit include a stop sign, several other traffic signs, a sign outside a law office and one outside a chiropractor.

Channel 11 reached out to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. Director of Safety Shawn Brokos told us they are aware of the situation and condemn the appearance of “hate symbols.”

“They have no place in our region,” Brokos said. “We are in close contact with law enforcement, as we are whenever incidents like this occur, to help ensure the safety of our community.”

In the meantime, neighbors have a message for the person who painted them.

“I think they need their head examined,” Swiderski said.

“This person apparently does not have any intelligence, who wants to scare people,” Ginny Barrick said. “We’re going to stand strong. This person is going to get caught. It’s just going to take time.”

We did reach out to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, but had to leave a message. At last check, no one had been arrested.

