Neighbors express concern about the condition of bridges scheduled for repairs

PITTSBURGH — From big to small, some Pittsburgh bridges will soon get repairs.

Mayor Ed Gainey’s office said it got funding for several projects, including the Calera Street Bridge in Hays. Some neighbors who walk and drive on this small bridge often say it’s in bad shape and are glad it’s getting fixed.

“Things are becoming very bad gradually. If we don’t take consideration on this little bridge the damage will increase day by day,” said neighbor Zahir Amiri.

This neighbor said if the bridge ever collapses, it could really impact some families.

“The other side of the bridge, there are like four and five families living there. If this bridge collapses, they will get stuck. They will get trapped,” Amiri said.

As for the California Avenue Bridge, crews placed netting below a portion of it earlier this year because residents say rusty pieces of metal and other debris were falling from the bridge — posing a risk to drivers and pedestrians.

“It’s scary because I have to come through here for work. I’m afraid it will fall like the other bridge,” Charlene Horvath said.

The city also added a fence to prevent cars from parking underneath the bridge.

The city says the bridge is scheduled for a full rehab, but construction isn’t set to start until late 2025.

“I wish we would know the time frame of it. Give me six to eight months or 12 months,” Horvath said.

The next routine inspection for the California Avenue bridge is set to happen in September.

