Neighbors give input on what will bring business back to Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — The boarded-up windows and doors and closed signs have become somewhat of a familiar sight on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Hello Bistro on East Carson Street is the latest business to close its doors. It officially closed on Monday, Jan. 15.

Carson City Saloon also decided to permanently close after it shut down for two months in July because of safety concerns.

Miquel Prince, 24, lives on 15th Street on the South Side and has noticed the empty storefronts.

“It’s been kind of sad seeing some of the businesses leave, but hopefully some people come in and do something with it because there is a lot of real estate that’s left stranded,” Prince said.

That is the hope. Peter Margittai is the South Side Chamber of Commerce President. He said there is about a 20% vacancy in the neighborhood right now.

“That’s not a good number,” Margittai said. “That’s certainly not anything that anybody should be proud of, certainly a business district. But I tell you what, if you come back next year, those numbers are going to be a lot better.”

Margittai said there are already signs of revitalization and new life. He said there is a new distillery in the works, and he said the former Vault will soon be turned into a Bank of America.

“Everybody is working in lockstep,” he said. “We’re talking to each other. We’re coordinating.”

Rich Cupka, who owns Cupka’s Cafe 2 on East Carson, worries shops are closing their doors faster than new businesses are coming in. He said the main reason is the ongoing violence.

“South Side’s one of the best neighborhoods in Pittsburgh in terms of business district, main street, proximity to Oakland, proximity to downtown,” Cupka said. “It’s a great location but lack of public safety has ruined everything.”

Channel 11 reached out to Mayor Ed Gainey’s office. It said it doesn’t keep track of how many businesses close. In a statement, the administration said it believes there is a perception issue.

The statement read in part: “We do believe that South Side has a perception issue when it comes to public safety, but as announced at a press conference yesterday our PBP officers are working diligently alongside the businesses and residents, on a proactive strategy to make everyone who lives, visits, and works in the South Side feel safe.”

Since the South Side Entertainment Patrols started cracking down on crime in July, the city said officers have made nearly 100 arrests.

Cupka said more officers are needed to make a real difference in turning the tide and bringing businesses back.

“Public safety is the foundation for the business district, neighborhoods and cities,” he said. “You don’t have public safety, you don’t have anything.”

