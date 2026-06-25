Nelly, Third Eye Blind in Pittsburgh: Road closures, parking, more for America250PA concert

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh and America250PA announced key transportation, parking and public safety plans for the Commonwealth Concert Series, a free, ticketed event at Point State Park.

The concert will take place on Saturday, as part of a historic statewide celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary.

The Pittsburgh event will feature performances by Nelly, Third Eye Blind and special guest Frzy. Pittsburgh’s former Steelers quarterback and community champion, Charlie Batch, will host the evening’s festivities.

“Pittsburgh is incredibly proud to be a part of this historic statewide celebration,” Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor said. “Point State Park is where our rivers meet and where our communities have gathered for generations. The City has worked closely with America250PA to ensure a safe, accessible and unforgettable experience as we celebrate the heritage of our Commonwealth and the milestone of our nation.”

Point State Park Closure

Point State Park will close to the public starting Friday at 9 p.m. and will remain closed until Saturday at 5 p.m. This temporary closure will prevent public access to the park grounds, including the riverwalks and the fountain. Main event gates will open to ticket holders on Saturday at 5 p.m. for concert admission.

Road Closures

Gradual lane restrictions and road closures around Point State Park began on Wednesday to accommodate stage construction and event operations. Drivers are advised to use caution, allow for extra travel time and obey all posted signage and traffic instructions from local law enforcement.

Parking lanes on Commonwealth Place between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Liberty Avenue closed on Wednesday.

TRAFFIC: America250PA Pittsburgh concert road closures

Thursday

The full road closure of Commonwealth Place between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Liberty Avenue will begin at 7 a.m., with the Wyndham Hotel front entrance and valet remaining accessible. Liberty Avenue Outbound from Stanwix Street to the Fort Pitt Bridge will fully close at 6:30 p.m. on June 26.

Friday

Additional parking lanes on Boulevard of the Allies and Liberty Avenue Inbound will close at 7 a.m., followed by a full closure from Commonwealth Place to Liberty Avenue at 2 p.m.

Liberty Avenue Outbound from Stanwix Street to the Fort Pitt Bridge will fully close at 6:30 p.m. on June 26.

Saturday

All previous closures will remain in effect. Liberty Avenue inbound from the Fort Pitt Bridge to Stanwix Street and Commonwealth Place between Boulevard of the Allies and Liberty Avenue will fully close starting at 7:00 a.m.

Phased reopenings

Phased reopenings will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday for Commonwealth Place and Liberty Avenue Inbound. Liberty Avenue Outbound and inbound parking lanes on Liberty Avenue will reopen at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Parking lanes on Boulevard of the Allies will reopen at 5:00 p.m. on June 28. All remaining closures on Commonwealth Place are expected to be fully reopened by 5 p.m. on Monday.

Parking and Getting to the Event

Point State Park is accessible via public transit, rideshare or biking.

Attendees are highly encouraged to arrive early due to expected heavy traffic.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit offers service to Downtown and the Gateway Center area and riders should monitor official transit apps for updates. Dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones for rideshare vehicles will be established. While general area parking is available in Downtown garages, spaces are limited, making carpooling, public transit and rideshare options highly encouraged.

Safety and Security

All attendees should expect standard security screening upon entry and are encouraged to minimize bags for quicker processing.

Prohibited items include weapons of any kind, explosives, illegal substances, alcohol, glass containers, blankets, chairs, coolers, professional cameras/recording equipment, drones, lasers and large banners.

For event alerts, lineup timelines and additional information about the Commonwealth Concert Series, guests can visit concerts.america250pa.org.

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